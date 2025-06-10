WATCH | PN MPs react to survey results: ‘We have to work harder and learn from our mistakes’

Nationalist MPs were in unison saying they and the party they represent have to work harder in understanding the issues facing people.

They were asked outside parliament what they feel the Nationalist Party is doing wrong after last Sunday’s MaltaToday survey revealed an almost 39,000 vote gap between it and the Labour Party.

The PL now practically enjoys the same vote lead it enjoyed over the PN in the 2022 general election.

The survey once again confirmed the unpopularity of Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who now trails Robert Abela by a staggering 31 points, up from 27 points two months ago.

“We have to understand the people’s sentiment and why the same result continues to happen,” MP Ivan Bartolo said. “It is a snapshot of the moment, but it is a snapshot which shows us there is a lot to be done.”

MP Claudette Buttigieg said the party is still “far away from its objectives.” “We have to work, work and work,” she said.

MP Darren Carabott hinted at the need of a soul-searching exercise, saying members of the party at all levels have to look at themselves and what they are doing, and see how they can better convince people to vote for the PN.

“The general election is looming closer. The people will vote, and why they vote for the PN is a question we have to answer,” he said. “We have to take the decision now on how we will move forward.”

While acknowledging the party’s horrendous showings in the survey, Mario De Marco drew comparisons to last year’s MEP election, saying that while polls were predicting a landslide win for Labour, the result was much closer.

Gozo MP Alex Borg insisted the survey shows a snapshot of the moment, but said nonetheless the party must learn from it.

“One has to take the necessary steps so that certain mistakes we are making are not repeated,” Borg said. He said the silver lining was the PN seems to be holding on to a majority in the Gozo district.

Beppe Fenech Adami said the “numbers are what they are”, and the party must look at what it could be doing wrong to improve itself.