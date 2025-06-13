Malta seeks to fast-track climate transition by joining Clean Energy Marine Hubs Initiative

Malta joined the likes of Canada, Norway, and Greece in participating in the Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM-Hubs) Initiative, a pioneering global effort to accelerate the production, transportation, and use of low-carbon fuels at scale.

“We are proud that we are part of the Clean Energy Marine Hubs initiative—a transformative step that brings together global efforts for a cleaner and more sustainable future. This collaboration will let us share best practices, align our policies, and strengthen investment in lower-emission fuel infrastructure, ensuring that Malta plays an active role in the worldwide maritime-energy transition,” said Minister for Energy Miriam Dalli.

Dalli added Malta’s partnership in CEM-Hubs is an important move that advances the first pillar of Malta 2050 Vision: “pursuing sustainable economic growth in areas such as financial services, innovation, and the maritime sector, among others.”

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett commented that “joining the CEM-Hubs initiative further consolidates our commitment towards ensuring that we are at the forefront of innovating the maritime sector. This is an opportunity for our country to actively contribute to shaping the energy-maritime transition alongside key governments and industry leaders worldwide. Indeed, it is a crucial step towards building a more resilient and sustainable maritime sector for future generations.”

By joining this international coalition, Malta reaffirms its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and fostering collaboration across the energy-maritime value chain.

The CEM-Hubs Initiative, co-led by governments including Canada, Norway, Greece, Brazil and the UAE, along with key industry players such as the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Association of Ports & Harbours (IAPH), serves as a dynamic platform uniting stakeholders from energy, shipping, ports, and finance.

Its mission is to de-risk investments and fast-track the deployment of clean energy hubs globally, making low-carbon fuels and their use within the industry more accessible and affordable.

“Malta’s involvement highlights our strategic position in the Mediterranean as an emerging hub for clean energy innovation. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Malta’s ongoing efforts to establish a Mediterranean Clean Energy Hub, fostering sustainable shipping and advancing the global transition toward net-zero emissions,” a ministry statement read.