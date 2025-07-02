University of Malta academics back legalisation of assisted voluntary euthanasia

A group of 58 academics from the University of Malta has publicly endorsed the legalisation of assisted voluntary euthanasia, releasing a position paper that supports the right of terminally or incurably ill patients to choose a dignified death under strict safeguards.

The paper, published on the final day of the government’s public consultation period on the issue, challenges recent appeals from organisations advocating for a complete ban on the practice.

The academics argue that assisted voluntary euthanasia (AVE) is a matter of personal autonomy and compassion, especially in cases where patients experience unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved, even with advanced palliative care. They argue that a mentally competent adult should have the right to decide how and when to end their life if faced with terminal or incurable illness.

Acknowledging the ethical and emotional sensitivity of the topic, the academics emphasised the importance of choice and pluralism in a democratic society. They stressed that those who morally object to euthanasia should not be compelled to participate and that the law should equally protect conscientious objectors and those who seek AVE.

Addressing concerns often raised by opponents, including fears of abuse or slippery-slope expansions, the paper cites data from jurisdictions where AVE has already been legalised. The authors argue that evidence shows vulnerable groups are not disproportionately affected and that in some cases, the quality and accessibility of palliative care actually improved following AVE legislation.

They also reject claims that legalising euthanasia increases suicide rates in the general population, pointing instead to the need for transparent laws and democratic oversight.

The academics call on policymakers to craft a carefully regulated AVE framework, with clear eligibility criteria, independent medical reviews, psychological evaluations where necessary, and robust accountability mechanisms.