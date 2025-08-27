Man dies after being electrocuted while working on electricity pole

A man has died after he was electrocuted while he was working on an electricity pole in Għajn Tuffieħa.

The incident involving a 41-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ occured at around 12:30pm in Triq il-Palma.

The victim was electrocuted and consequently fell into a nearby trench during work hours.

An ambulance was called onto the scene and victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for assistance.

He was then confirmed dead.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Investigations by the Police, together with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, are still ongoing.