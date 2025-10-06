WATCH | Flag raised over Palestinian Embassy in ceremony following Malta's recognition of Palestine

The Palestinian flag was raised at the Palestinian Embassy during a ceremony following Malta’s recognition of Palestine.

Last September, during a United Nations Conference on the Two-State Solution, Malta was among a number of countries which recognised the State of Palestine.

Other countries that also confirmed recognition of Palestinian statehood in September included Andorra, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and San Marino, while Australia, Canada, Portugal, and the United Kingdom had already recognised the state on Sunday, in the hours before.

On Monday, the Palestinian ambassador to Malta Fadi Hanania thanked all those who made the recognition of his home a reality.

Hanania hoped that the recognition will heal a wound that has been gripping Palestine for decades, reminding that the recognition comes after a long diplomatic history between Malta and Palestine.

Those attending the ceremony wiped away tears as Hanania said the recognition will not calm the cries of orphans who lost their parents to Israel’s violence.

Hanania told the crowd that the recognition of Palestine will plant a seed of hope for a country free of violence, famine, and oppression.

Meanwhile, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the recognition of a Palestinian state was not easy, and despite accomplishing this, recognition is only the first step.

Abela noted that the second step is securing a permanent ceasefire and permanent peace, stressing that this is in fact achievable.

Toward the end of his speech, Abela was booed when he stated that he believes Israel wants peace as well.