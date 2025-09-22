Malta recognises Palestine as a state

Malta has officially recognised the State of Palestine.

This was done during the United Nations Conference on the Two-State Solution. In a statement, government said that the decision aligns Malta with a growing number of nations that believe Palestinian statehood should be a cornerstone for achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

In his statement, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that Malta's recognition shows its commitment to a genuine and peaceful two-state solution, which he said is the "only solution that will secure the futures of both peoples".

Abela clarified that this is not an attack on Israel, as Malta remains equally unequivocal in its support for Israel’s right to exist alongside a democratic Palestinian state.

Abela noted that this is only one of many actions needed to achieve peace. He issued immediate demands, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

He also demanded that starvation in Gaza must end, noting that the many deaths of hungry civilians attempting to access the "pitiful trickle of food aid" cannot continue because the situation is "morally and legally wrong". Abela also stressed that all October 7th hostages must be released unconditionally.

Abela was clear that Hamas, which he described as a terrorist organisation, has no future role in the new Palestinian state.

Abela specifically refuted Israel's notion that recognising Palestine gives Hamas a victory.

The Prime Minister indicated that the right to recognition brings "huge responsibilities" for the Palestinian leadership, demanding absolute adherence to non-violence and mutual recognition.

He said that the Israeli government must immediately halt attacks on civilians and infrastructure, cease illegal settler encroachment and violence in the West Bank, and allow unhindered aid under genuine international auspices.

Other countries that also confirmed recognition of Palestinian statehood at this event included Andorra, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and San Marino, while Australia, Canada, Portugal, and the United Kingdom had already recognised the state on Sunday, in the hours before.

Earlier on Monday, Opposition Leader Alex Borg welcomed government’s decision to recognise Palestine, stating, “The two-state solution remains the only road toward peace.”