Malta recognises Palestine as a state
Prime Minister Robert Abela clarifies that this is not an attack on Israel, as Malta remains equally unequivocal in its support for Israel’s right to exist alongside a democratic Palestinian state
Malta has officially recognised the State of Palestine.
This was done during the United Nations Conference on the Two-State Solution. In a statement, government said that the decision aligns Malta with a growing number of nations that believe Palestinian statehood should be a cornerstone for achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.
In his statement, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that Malta's recognition shows its commitment to a genuine and peaceful two-state solution, which he said is the "only solution that will secure the futures of both peoples".
Abela clarified that this is not an attack on Israel, as Malta remains equally unequivocal in its support for Israel’s right to exist alongside a democratic Palestinian state.
Abela noted that this is only one of many actions needed to achieve peace. He issued immediate demands, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
He also demanded that starvation in Gaza must end, noting that the many deaths of hungry civilians attempting to access the "pitiful trickle of food aid" cannot continue because the situation is "morally and legally wrong". Abela also stressed that all October 7th hostages must be released unconditionally.
Abela was clear that Hamas, which he described as a terrorist organisation, has no future role in the new Palestinian state.
Abela specifically refuted Israel's notion that recognising Palestine gives Hamas a victory.
The Prime Minister indicated that the right to recognition brings "huge responsibilities" for the Palestinian leadership, demanding absolute adherence to non-violence and mutual recognition.
He said that the Israeli government must immediately halt attacks on civilians and infrastructure, cease illegal settler encroachment and violence in the West Bank, and allow unhindered aid under genuine international auspices.
Other countries that also confirmed recognition of Palestinian statehood at this event included Andorra, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and San Marino, while Australia, Canada, Portugal, and the United Kingdom had already recognised the state on Sunday, in the hours before.
Earlier on Monday, Opposition Leader Alex Borg welcomed government’s decision to recognise Palestine, stating, “The two-state solution remains the only road toward peace.”
Palestine's recognition has not gone down well with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated that his government will respond after he returns to Israel from the US at the end of the week.
Malta’s history with Palestine
Malta has recognised Palestinian “aspirations” for statehood since 1988 and has hosted a Palestinian embassy ever since.
Two of the country’s post-independence political giants—Dom Mintoff and Guido de Marco—firmly supported and befriended Yasser Arafat, even when he was shunned by most western governments and well before the Oslo Agreement.
In 1974, Prime Minister Dom Mintoff had invited the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) to open an office in Malta. Addressing the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly in Strasbourg in 1978, Dom Mintoff accused western European states of impotence; shirking their responsibility in seeking a solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict which had already persisted for three decades.
Furthermore, during his tenure as President of the United Nations General Assembly from 1990 to 1991, Guido de Marco visited refugee camps in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, despite vocal opposition from the United States. He did so during a particularly difficult period after the First Gulf War, when Saddam Hussein launched Scud missiles at Israel.
Malta is also the country where, in 2002, both Alfred Sant and Eddie Fenech Adami had no qualms about wearing a keffiyeh during a pro-Palestinian protest—even though the symbolic gesture angered the Israeli ambassador.