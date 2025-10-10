European youth ministers gather in Malta to strengthen youths' role in democracy

Ministers responsible for youth from the 46 member states of the Council of Europe met in Valletta for the first Ministerial Conference on Youth in 13 years.

In a statement, the Youth Ministry said that the conference, held under the theme “Young People for Democracy: Youth Perspectives in Action,” shows Malta’s commitment to strengthening youth participation, dialogue, and empowerment across Europe.

The conference concluded with a collective call to enhance young people’s participation in democratic life and to strengthen European youth policy as a driver of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Minister Clifton Grima and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset spoke of the urgent need to rebuild young people’s trust in democratic institutions through genuine dialogue and inclusion.

At the close of the conference, ministers adopted the Valletta Declaration, recognising young people as agents of change in Europe’s digital, demographic, and environmental transitions. They agreed that meaningful youth participation is essential to democratic renewal and committed to translating this principle into concrete policies and programmes.

The declaration also called for more investment in citizenship education, intercultural dialogue, and peacebuilding, alongside measures to tackle youth unemployment, barriers to education and housing, underrepresentation in decision-making, and mental health challenges.

Ministers also expressed solidarity with young people affected by conflict and digital exclusion.

The ministers spoke of young people’s right to free expression, peaceful protest, and collective action for environmental justice, as they welcomed progress toward a European Charter on the Participation of Young People in Local and Regional Life.

In closing remarks, Grima thanked participants and welcomed Luxembourg’s announcement that it will host the next Ministerial Conference in 2028.