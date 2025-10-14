Solidarjeta and MEIA express concerns on AI use by Maltese broadcasters

Solidarjeta and the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA), have expressed their concern towards the increasing use of AI generated media in Maltese broadcasting.

They said it is important not to jeopardise the futures of, or disrespect creative workers, due to Artificial Intelligence's rising frequency in several industries.

“We believe that the use of generative AI, not as a tool in a creative worker’s arsenal, but as a replacement of competent creative workers, leads to a poorer product and further devalues Malta’s creative industry”, they said.

Maltese broadcasting channels such as ONE have recently launched a TV show with an opening sequence created solely with Artificial Intelligence, providing a preview of the future of local broadcasting, and according to NeuralAI, blending technology with creativity.

Solidarjeta and MEIA have expressed that AI has been proven to make use of the work of creative professionals without their consent, moreover leading to financial instability and increased precarity for thousands of creative workers, who already find themselves in a difficult situation.

TVM similarly, launched Malta’s first virtual television presenter, in a program created to educate the public about AI.

Alexei Dingli, a professor of AI at the University of Malta, who the AI presenter is represented as, says that the programme has taken precautions to ensure that audiences understand they are watching an AI avatar to distinguish between reality and fiction, especially in rise of “deepfakes”.

These organisations urge all broadcasters to discuss their increasing use of AI, in a way that an agreement can be met on how it can be used without posing a risk on Malta’s creative workers.

Furthermore they urge the Ministry for Culture to discuss a national policy that will protect creative workers from the negative effects of the use of AI, just as many organisations representing creative workers abroad have already done, by taking strong actions against the use of AI in their respective industries due to the devastating effects it could have on the creative industry.

