MDA calls for cross-party consensus on planning reform

The Malta Development Association (MDA) has called for the government and Opposition to work together in ensuring that Malta’s planning and development framework reform is discussed and ultimately concluded in parliament.

A cross-party consensus was proposed since “this process should not become a casualty of political disagreement but rather a moment of national unity on a matter that directly affects the quality of life, the environment, and the country’s future economic stability”, they said.

The MDA have expressed their frustration due to the "uncertainty and piecemeal adjustments", and they believe clear, modern, and enforceable planning laws are in the national interest.

They highlighted this reform is not only in the interest of property developers, but also for the thousands of private individuals who apply for planning permits for modest works.

According to the MDA, like developers, these individuals end up vulnerable to pressure or blackmail from persons acting out of displeasure or personal commercial interest, exploiting the system’s ambiguities and delays.

“This unacceptable situation undermines trust and fairness in the planning process and must be addressed through clear, transparent, and enforceable regulation”, they said.

Furthermore, Malta needs a stable regulatory framework that safeguards the environment, provides predictability for investment, and strengthens accountability in decision making.

“We appeal for responsibility and maturity from all sides of the House,” said Michael Stivala, President of the Malta Development Association.

“Planning reform must not be used as a political football. It is a national reform that touches every citizen from homeowners to environmentalists of good will, to those whose livelihoods depend on responsible development. Malta deserves a clear and balanced framework that both protects and empowers” he added.

The MDA stresses their readiness to contribute to the process constructively by providing technical expertise and practical solutions which aim at achieving a reform that stands the test of time.