Person caught between tow truck and wall in Marsaskala

CPD, ambulance called on site after traffic accident in Marsaskala

jade_bezzina
22 October 2025, 11:15am
by Jade Bezzina

A person has been caught between a tow truck and wall in Marsaskala, with civil protection officers on site to rescue the victim.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the accident happened on Triq Nigel Denis, Marsaskala at around 10:50am.

Police and civil protection officials are on site to help the victim. An ambulance was also called to the scene.

More details to follow.

Jade Bezzina is an intern with MaltaToday. She is pursuing a degree in communications at...
