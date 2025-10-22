Person caught between tow truck and wall in Marsaskala
CPD, ambulance called on site after traffic accident in Marsaskala
A person has been caught between a tow truck and wall in Marsaskala, with civil protection officers on site to rescue the victim.
A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the accident happened on Triq Nigel Denis, Marsaskala at around 10:50am.
Police and civil protection officials are on site to help the victim. An ambulance was also called to the scene.
More details to follow.