WATCH | Former hard-right MP Edwin Vassallo back with PN after meeting with Alex Borg

Hard-right politician and former MP Edwin Vassallo is back in the fold of the Nationalist Party after a meeting with leader Alex Borg.

“I have offered my availability to help the Nationalist Party so that we are no longer complicit in the theft and destruction of the country,” Vassallo said in a Facebook video taken in the foyer of the party’s headquarters in Pieta. The meeting came after an invite by the Opposition leader Alex Borg.

The former MP, who broke off from the party and contested the MEP election as an independent in 2024 after failing to get elected in the 2022 general election, said he has witnessed a “renewed energy” by the new administration.

He said the party seems to be better geared in fighting for “normality, justice and against overpopulation.”

Vassallo also said he has witnessed renewed hope for the party and the country.

READ ALSO | It’s all Marxism to Edwin Vassallo as Brussels issues LGBTQI equality strategy

In comments to MaltaToday, Vassallo insisted has always remained "a Nationalist with nationalist principles."

“I answered to the invite by the leader after I saw my values were better reflected than they were in the past two-three years,” he said.

On his candidature with Moviment Solildarjeta, he said it was never created to be a political party, but rather an NGO which promotes Christian values in politics “as should be done by the PN.”

Vassallo said he saw no reason to close it down, despite his return to the PN.

Asked whether he is interested in contesting the general election on the PN ticket, the former MP did not rule it out, but said it is not his immediate priority.

Vassallo is a conservative politician who had been vocal against the introduction of divorce in Malta, and still campaigns against the introduction of abortion.

In 2017, he was the only MP who opposed introducing same-sex marriages and even voted against a 2018 domestic violence bill, arguing that the bill should have specifically condemned any form of abortion.

In 2019, he shared a “warning” about bananas injected with “blood containing HIV and AIDS” on his personal profile, claiming “This is Satanism”. He eventually apologised for sharing the fake news.

In 2022, Vassallo failed to get elected after 25 years in parliament. He went on to leave the party and set up Moviment Solidarjetà.

Questions have been sent to the Nationalist Party.