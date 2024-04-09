Edwin Vassallo to contest European elections, but not under the Nationalist Party

Former Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo has announced his candidature for the European elections this year – but not under the PN.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Vassallo said he took this decision because “our values for live, the family, and our freedom, has never been as threatened as they are today”.

“Every decision that is taken nowadays, is taken based on profits only, and as a result we may have a strong economy, but no one is considering the way our values for life, the family and freedom are being steamrolled over.”

It is unclear whether Vassallo is contesting as an independent candidate or under Moviment Solidarjetà, an organisation set up by him and described as an ‘activist movement for life, family and liberty’. MaltaToday has reached out to Vassallo for further clarification.

Vassallo is a conservative politician who had been vocal against the introduction of divorce in Malta, and still campaigns against the introduction of abortion.

In 2017, he was the only MP who opposed introducing same-sex marriages and even voted against a 2018 domestic violence bill, arguing that the bill should have specifically condemned any form of abortion.

In 2019, he shared a “warning” about bananas injected with “blood containing HIV and AIDS” on his personal profile, claiming “This is Satanism”. He eventually apologised for sharing the fake news.

In 2022, Vassallo failed to get elected after 25 years in parliament. He went on to leave the party and set up Moviment Solidarjetà.