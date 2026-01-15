Malta condemns Israeli legislation targeting UNRWA for Palestine refugees

Malta has joined six other countries in condemning Israeli legislation targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, warning the measures threaten to deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory.

In a joint statement issued with Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia and Spain, Malta said the legislation which includes measures “to cut water, electricity and communications to [UNRWA] facilities”, “undermines the UN mandate, violates international law and runs counter to the findings of the International Court of Justice”.

The countries warned the measures risk “grave humanitarian consequences for the Palestinian civilian population and refugees”, at a time when humanitarian needs in Gaza are already described as catastrophic.

Malta and the other signatories also called on Israel to allow international non-governmental organisations to continue operating in Gaza, urging that “any deregistrations be halted”. The statement stressed international NGOs “constitute a significant part of all humanitarian and especially health services in Gaza and the West Bank”.

Highlighting the central role of the United Nations, the countries said that “the work of the UN, in particular UNRWA, together with other humanitarian organisations and NGOs, is essential to confront the catastrophic humanitarian situation and to deliver life-saving assistance and essential services to the civilian population”.

The statement further underlined “the obligation to ensure full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” and to “enable the continued functioning of UN humanitarian operations and their partners”, in line with international humanitarian law and other legal obligations.

Malta and its partners concluded by stressing that “respect for the privileges and immunities of the United Nations and for international humanitarian law is imperative”.

