Abela promises Fort San Salvatore back in public hands

Prime Minister Robert Abela has promised that Fort San Salvatore will return back to public hands during a speech at a Labour Party rally on Friday.

Fort San Salvatore has been in a dilapidated state for years. It is one of the few privately owned fortifications in Malta, after former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff leased the fort to a company owned by his brother for £100 every six months. The fort’s emphyteusis was later redeemed in 1982 for Lm2,000, officially transferring ownership into private hands.

Now, Abela wants to bring this fort back into the hands of the government.

“It’s a unique, historic fort that ended up being used as a concrete batching plant. Now it’s dilapidated. We heard your call and we’ll answer it. I believe this should be taken back from the private sector and given to families for their enjoyment.”

He said there’s a sense of optimism in the business community, with the government aiming to reduce the national deficit below 3% well ahead of the timetable agreed with the European Commission.

On social policy, he pointed to Malta’s record in assisted reproduction, noting that this year the country is on track to welcome its 1,000th IVF-born baby since reforms were introduced.

He also contrasted his administration with the Opposition. “Where others handed you an area the size of Siġġiewi for development, we will start by returning areas as large as Valletta to the people,” he said.

The speech referenced members of his Cabinet and underlined the contrast with the alternative government proposed by the Opposition. “These are tense times we’re living in. Who would you trust more as foreign minister to give you peace of mind? Ian Borg or Beppe Fenech Adami?”

The speech concluded by addressing international challenges and the need for strong, united leadership that works in the interest of the people.