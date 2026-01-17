CPD urges caution as hail blankets Rabat in white overnight

Civil Protection Malta is advising the general public to exercise extra caution on the roads following reports of heavy hail across the island.

The most affected areas include Rabat and Baħrija, where sudden hailstorms have created hazardous driving conditions.

Photos show the areas blanketed in white, as hail fell through the night.

Motorists are advised to slow down, avoid unnecessary travel where possible, and remain alert to changing weather conditions.

The weather conditions are expected to persist on Saturday, with the Met Office issuing an orange weather warning for heavy thunderstorms and hail.

Strong winds are expected to batter the Maltese Islands early next week, with forecasters warning near-gale to gale-force conditions could develop, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.

According to meteorological forecasts, winds could reach Force 8 on the Beaufort scale, with mean speeds ranging between 34 and 40 knots. Predictions also indicate gusts exceeding 40 knots are possible during this period.

The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening area of low pressure over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves over Tunisia. At the same time, a strong area of high pressure is expected to remain positioned over the Balkans. This pressure gradient is likely to generate strong and persistent winds over the Maltese Islands.

The expected conditions would be significantly stronger than the January average. The mean wind speed recorded in January 2025 stood at 8.9 knots, which is in line with the long-term January climatic norm of 8.9 knots.

The Met Office is urging the public to remain alert and to follow official forecasts and warnings in the coming days.