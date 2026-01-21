Disciplined Forces respond to nearly 700 incidents as storm batters Malta

Members of the Disciplined Forces assisted in nearly 700 incidents between 19 January and midday today as severe weather conditions, with winds reaching Force 9, continued to affect the Maltese Islands, the Home Affairs Ministry said.

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) handled the bulk of cases, responding to 502 incidents involving fallen trees, hazardous billboards, electrical dangers, car and waste fires, fuel spills and other storm-related hazards.

The Police Force assisted in 86 incidents, including situations where people were trapped in vehicles, cars were swept away by floodwaters, and roads were obstructed by objects, furniture and hanging electrical cables. Police also responded to cases involving fallen trees on vehicles, construction material, damaged balconies and broken glass.

The Armed Forces of Malta supported the CPD in several operations and carried out maritime interventions, assisting in a further four cases related primarily to incidents at sea. LESA responded to 74 traffic collisions during the same period.

The ministry said that precautionary measures announced by the government on Monday evening, together with public cooperation, helped prevent major or fatal incidents despite widespread reports of damage. The emergency number 112 was also used responsibly by hundreds of callers who required assistance.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri thanked all workers involved in the response effort and expressed solidarity with families and businesses affected by the storm, saying that assistance would continue as recovery efforts progress. He urged the public to remain cautious, warning that dangers persist on the roads due to ongoing hazardous conditions.

Meanwhile, Civil Protection Director General Peter Paul Coleiro appealed for the public to continue avoiding coastal areas, noting that although winds have started to ease, the sea remains very rough and dangerous. He said work to remove hazards is still ongoing and urged people to remain alert to potential risks resulting from the storm.