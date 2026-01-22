Government pledges support and regeneration projects after storm damage

The government will support families and businesses affected by this week’s severe storm and launch regeneration projects in damaged localities, Prime Minister Robert Abela said after chairing a coordination meeting at Castille.

Abela said the government’s response is being carried out on three fronts: removing immediate dangers, ensuring no one is left without assistance, and repairing damage while regenerating affected areas. He thanked public sector workers and disciplined forces for their response during and after the storm, adding that no deaths or serious injuries were reported.

The prime minister said Malta’s economic situation allows the state to assist those who incurred significant costs, including business owners and families. Existing schemes such as Microinvest and the Business Development Scheme will be used to support enterprises, while new forms of assistance are being considered for farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen. The National Social and Development Fund (NDSF) will also be used to finance necessary works and aid.

Chief Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana said government departments are currently gathering data to assess the extent of the damage caused by Storm Harry, while the public can seek information or request assistance by calling 153 or emailing [email protected].

Abela said restoration works will begin in the coming months, particularly in coastal areas including Għar Lapsi, Wied il-Għajn, Marsaxlokk, Sliema and Xgħajra. He said Għar Lapsi has been closed due to safety risks and works will start so that part of the area can reopen to the public in the coming months.

The head of the OPM Secretariat, Colonel Mark Mallia, said implementation plans are being prepared to regenerate damaged sites and ensure families and businesses receive financial assistance related to storm damage.

In the coming days, the Cleansing and Maintenance Division will carry out a nationwide clean-up following focused interventions in affected areas over the past days. Infrastructure Malta has already carried out works in damaged zones, while Transport Malta intervened around 50 times to remove hazards such as fallen trees, road signs and billboards.

Authorities also reported that contingency plans by the Water Services Corporation ensured continued water supply despite damage to reverse osmosis plants in Lapsi, Pembroke and Ħondoq ir-Rummien.

More than 700 calls for assistance were received by disciplined forces over a 48-hour period, while authorities also warned mariners to exercise caution after containers fell overboard from a vessel outside Maltese waters, posing potential hazards at sea.