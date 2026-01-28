University of Malta academics to withhold marks as industrial action escalates

Marks awarded to students at the University of Malta will be withheld from administration as part of a new phase of industrial action announced by the University of Malta Academic Staff Association.

University students from a number of faculties are currently taking their mid-term exams.

In a statement circulated to academic staff, UMASA said it had failed to receive an offer from the university, government officials or the education minister that sufficiently addressed its demands, despite holding several meetings.

As a result, UMASA said that with immediate effect and until further notice, academics should continue to assess and grade exams and theses, but must not forward final marks to university administration.

The association said the new measure is being introduced in addition to existing directives already in place as part of the ongoing dispute.

UMASA reiterated that academic staff should not organise or attend any administrative or management meetings, whether held in person or online. These include departmental, faculty, institute, centre and school meetings, as well as other staff or board meetings.

Also included in the directive are Senate meetings and any related pre-meetings, along with any other meetings called by university administration.

However, the association said certain activities remain excluded from the industrial action. These include meetings of research ethics boards, recruitment panels, promotion and retirement extension boards, as well as meetings with students and training sessions.

UMASA said it would continue to keep members informed as the dispute develops.

At the beginning of November, the association declared an industrial dispute with the University of Malta, citing a lack of progress in negotiations over a financial package.

UMASA had said the decision followed more than a year of waiting for a response from the university regarding its financial demands.