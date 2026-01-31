Abela urges Opposition to take clear stance on chief justice nomination

Prime Minister Robert Abela has again written to the Opposition Leader Alex Borg over the selection process of a new chief justice, which will require cross-party concensus.

In his letter, Abela said this is the first time that a chief justice is being selected on the basis of a two-thirds majority in parliament.

“That’s why one can’t really understand this argument you’re making that there’s some ‘established principle and practice followed consistently over the years’,” Abela told Borg in the letter.

He said Bernard Grech, his predecessor, had published the names of the three proposed candidates for the role of Standards Commissioner, some of which were not consulted by Grech himself, suggesting there is little established practice on these appointments.

Abela said it would be a disservice to the public to choose a chief justice on any basis other than competence, credentials, experience and integrity.

“I reaffirm my availability for more discussions, however I also reaffirm the government’s understanding that the Honorouble Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera has the needed qualities and credentials to fulfil this role.”

Abela called on the Opposition to make its position clear on the government’s proposal for the new chief justice.

On Wednesday, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said publicly that the government intends on nominating Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera for the role of chief justice, pending the Nationalist Party’s agreement.

A day later, Borg said he was disappointed that the government went public with its nominee, despite no agreement reached between the government and Opposition on a formal candidate for the role.

Abela then denied telling Borg that the names of the nominees would not be publicly discussed. He said that the Opposition had known about Scerri Herrera's nomination since 12 January, and that it was in the public interest to reveal the government's nominee.