30 people died of suicide in 2025: parliamentary question

30 people died of suicide in 2025, information tabled in parliament showed.

The information was tabled in parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a question by Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo.

According to the police’s electronic system, 30 people died of suicide, with the youngest being 21-years-old and the oldest was 76.

No breakdown of genders was given in the PQ.

In 2024, 28 persons died of suicide, with only one being female.

In 2023, 27 people died of suicide with 24 people being men, and three were women.