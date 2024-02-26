27 died by suicide in 2023

27 people died by suicide in 2023, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was provided by Health and Active Aging Minister Jo Etienne Abela in a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ, who asked for the number of suicides that took place last year month by month, including the gender and ages.

The majority of suicide victims – 24 – were men, while three were women.

September and October had the highest suicide rate last year, each recording four.

Last year, 14 men aged under 45 died by suicide. Two of the three women were aged under 45.

There were seven men and one woman who were aged between 45 and 64, and three men aged over 65.

Responding to another parliamentary inquiry from Attard Previ on the matter, Abela said there were two instances of suicide involving individuals under the age of 18.

Abela proceeded to give details about suicides in Malta spanning the past 11 years.

The peak number of suicide deaths was documented in 2021, totalling 35 cases, while the lowest was recorded in 2019, with 21 suicides.

Consistent with the previous year, 2022 witnessed 27 suicides.