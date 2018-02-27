Over 400 third country nationals deported in 2017

Home Affairs mininster Michael Farrugia was answering a parliamentary question by Opposition national security spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami

yannick_pace
27 February 2018, 7:42pm
by Yannick Pace
Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia
Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia

A total of 472 third country nationals were deported in 2017 after being found to have been in Malta illegally, according to Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia.

Farrugia was replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition national security spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami, who asked the minister for the number of people taken to court last year for being in Malta illegally.

The minister clarified that since 2002, following changes the immigration laws, being in Malta illegally is no longer a crime. The amendment, he said, meant that rather than being charged in court, those in the country without the necessary documentation were simply deported.

He said that during 2017, 190 individuals had been deported because they were in Malta illegally, with a further 282 being sent back home after they were discovered to have been in Malta illegally “when they were leaving the country to other countries outsides the Schengen zone”.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Cabinet advises President to grant dying prisoner bail
National

Cabinet advises President to grant dying prisoner bail
Yannick Pace
Over 400 third country nationals deported in 2017
National

Over 400 third country nationals deported in 2017
Yannick Pace
Minister asked bizarre question on number of photocopies made since 2013
National

Minister asked bizarre question on number of photocopies made since 2013
Yannick Pace
Sparks fly as government MPs question Beppe Fenech Adami’s legitimacy to chair PAC
National

Sparks fly as government MPs question Beppe Fenech Adami’s legitimacy to chair PAC
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe