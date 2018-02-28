Girlfriend of Maltese professor at centre of Trump-Russia allegations says he is missing

A 31-year-old Ukrainian woman who claims to be the girlfriend, and mother of Joseph Mifsud’s child has told BuzzFeed that Mifsud would regularly speak about meeting Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

He woman claims she has not heard from Mifsud since he became the focus of allegations of collusion between Russian officials and members of the Trump campaign.

Back in October, the Maltese professor was identified as having been the individual who allegedly told Trump aide George Papdopoulos that the Russians had “dirt” on Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Mifsud, who once served as personal assistant to then foreign minister Michael Frendo, is believed to have introduced Papadopoulos to a Russian who said he was close to officials at the Russian foreign affairs ministry. Mifsud had once addressed a news conference with Labour leader Joseph Muscat about an initiative to bring more tertiary education pluralism to Malta.

Following the revelations, Mifsud was reported to have disappeared, with associates and journalists unable to contact him, and him having apparently disappeared from a private university the taught at in Rome.

Anna, who Buzzfeed only identify using her first name, told the website that she was 7-months pregnant with his child when the news had originally broke.

Buzzfeed claims to have originally contacted Anna back when the news broke, but she had refused to comment at the time, insisting her relationship with Mifsud was private.

She changed her mind when still had not heard from him six weeks after the birth of their child.

In a series of sceenshots published by Buzzfeed, who were granted access to her entire Whatsapp history with Mifsud, the enigmatic professor claims to have been in Saudi Arabia at the same time as a visit to the country by US president Donald Trump.

“He said, ‘I have dinner with Lavrov tonight. Lavrov is my friend. Lavrov this, Lavrov that,’” she told Buzzfeed. “He even show me picture with Lavrov.”

She claims that while he was initially shocked to find out that she was pregnant with his child, asking whether she had slept with anyone else, he later appeared to have warmed up to the news and expressed a desire to start a family with her.