Average of 26 mobile phones found in prison each year

Officials at the Corradino Correctional facility have discovered a total of 148 mobile phones in inmates’ possession since 2013, according to Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia.

The minister was replying to a parliamentary question by shadow minister Beppe Fenech Adami who asked Farrugia for the number of mobile phones, laptops and other prohibited items had been discovered in prison.

According to the data provided by the minister an average of 26 mobile phones were discovered each year since 2018.

Among the other items found in prison were chargers, pen drives, batteries and internet keys.