Average of 26 mobile phones found in prison each year

Searches in 2018 have already resulted in the discovery of 18 mobile phones, according to data tabled in parliament.

yannick_pace
28 February 2018, 7:00pm
by Yannick Pace
An average of 26 mobile phones are discovered in prison every year
An average of 26 mobile phones are discovered in prison every year

Officials at the Corradino Correctional facility have discovered a total of 148 mobile phones in inmates’ possession since 2013, according to Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia.

The minister was replying to a parliamentary question by shadow minister Beppe Fenech Adami who asked Farrugia for the number of mobile phones, laptops and other prohibited items had been discovered in prison.

According to the data provided by the minister an average of 26 mobile phones were discovered each year since 2018.

Among the other items found in prison were chargers, pen drives, batteries and internet keys.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Legal advice for government’s reply to MEPs’ rule of law report cost €26,000
National

Legal advice for government’s reply to MEPs’ rule of law report cost €26,000
Yannick Pace
Average of 26 mobile phones found in prison each year
National

Average of 26 mobile phones found in prison each year
Yannick Pace
Labour insists Wasteserv recruitment under PN administration different to 2017
National

Labour insists Wasteserv recruitment under PN administration different to 2017
Yannick Pace
Girlfriend of Maltese professor at centre of Trump-Russia allegations says he is missing
National

Girlfriend of Maltese professor at centre of Trump-Russia allegations says he is missing
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe