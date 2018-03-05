Updated | Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial removed overnight

The memorial for the assassinated journalists has been removed, with all flowers and photos previously placed on the monument gone • Caruana Galizia's sisters placed fresh flowers on the monument 

maria_pace
Last updated on 5 March 2018, 9:38am
by Maria Pace
The memorial for journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been removed.
A photo taken this morning shows the bare monument opposite the Maltese law courts.

The national monument was turned into a makeshift memorial for the assassinated journalist, who lost her life in a car bomb on 16 October, 2017.

Fresh flowers quickly reappeared on the monument this morning. 

Caruana Galizia's sisters placed fresh flowers on the monument again this morning.
The memorial has been an issue of controversy, with many protests and memorials for the journalists held at the spot.

Previously, a Valletta Labour councillor said that the monument should be removed, yet the Valletta local council deemed the motion ‘inadmissible.’

The Civil Society Network and other organisations had said the memorial should not be removed. The organisations have called for justice for the journalists, and have previously also set up various billboards and banners around Malta. 

Nationalist MEP David Casa took to Facebook this morning.
"Two days after Joseph Muscat told the Times of Malta that he doesn’t see the need for government to shoulder any political responsibility for the assassination of #DaphneCaruana Galizia, her memorial is entirely cleared in Valletta."

Casa said that while some want to erase her memory, what she stood for and called them out for, "not under our watch," he said, as the memorial will return and is there to stay. 

Daphne's sister, Corinne, posted on Facebook
Daphne Caruana Galizia's sister, Corinne Vella, also took to Facebook to show her disagreement. Fresh flowers also appeared on the monument. 

"Clearly, others think differently. It is no surprise those who removed the protest messages line up with Daphne’s assassins and executioners. The one thing they have in common is deeply rooted fear that inconvenient truth will be exposed," she said.

Civil Society Network said they would be paying their respects alter tonight
Civil Society Network said that they would be gathering at 6.00pm tonight to pay their respect by placing flowers and candles. 

"Justice has not been served and we will continue to gather at this memorial created by citizens until justice has been served. Join us tonight. Bring flowers and candles. "

