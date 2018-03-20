Former MP lands €56,000 Identity Malta consultancy

Former MP Deborah Schembri is being paid €56,000 for consultancy work described as “Citizenship Unit legal services” at Identity Malta, according to data tabled in parliament on Tuesday evening.

The information was tabled by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in response to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi who asked the Prime Minister a list of consultants at agencies falling under his responsibility.

In October it was revealed that Schembri had been employed as a legal consultant to the Lands Authority as well as the Planning Authority. Schembri’s work with the Planning Authority lands her €3,500 a month for a three-year period.

Former Tourism minister Edward Zammit Lewis is also providing legal services to Identity Malta, for which he is receiving €26,000 annually.

According to the data, former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman, who is the subject of several magisterial inquiries over alleged kickbacks and money laundering activities, is engaged as a ‘strategic public relations and communications consultant’, with a financial package amount to €48,000.