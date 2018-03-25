Maria Efimova’s lawyer pours cold water on political asylum claims

Alexandros Papastergiopoulous, the lawyer representing Maria Efimova, has dismissed claims that the former Pilatus Bank employee intends to apply for political asylum in Greece.

The Russian national, who is the subject of at least two European arrest warrants, surrendered to the police in Greece last Monday. The warrants were issued by the Maltese Courts after she repeatedly failed to turn up in court in Malta.

On Thursday, a group of 36 MEPs sent an open letter to the Greek government asking it to grant Efimova and her family asylum and to ensure they are not returned to Malta.

Last year, the former bank employee was named as one of the main sources behind claims made by the late Daphne Caruana Galizia that Michelle Muscat, wife of the Prime Minister, owns the Panamanian company Egrant. It was alleged that Egrant held an account at Pilatus Bank.

Caruana Galizia claimed that through Egrant, Michelle Muscat had received $1 million from a company owned by Leyla Aliyeva, daughter of Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan.

Efimova is also the subject of at least two ongoing criminal cases in Malta, having been accused of defrauding Pilatus Bank in one case, and of making false accusations against Superintendent Denis Theuma and inspectors Jonathan Ferris and Lara Butters in another.

“It doesn’t seem that there will be grounds for political asylum, especially since Malta is an EU member state,” Papastergiopoulous told MaltaToday.

