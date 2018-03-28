Malta recalls its ambassador to Russia over Salisbury nerve attack

28 March 2018, 2:40pm
by Yannick Pace
Malta has recalled its ambassador to Russia for "political consultations" as tensions between the west and the Russian Federation continue to escalate.

The move follows the expulsion of Russian diplomats by the United States and a more than a dozen European Union states, in response to the poisoning of a former Russia double agent in Salisbury. Russia has been blamed for the attack by the UK and its western allies.

“In the context of the Salisbury attack, the Government of Malta stands in full solidarity with the United Kingdom in the face of this serious challenge to our common security,” read a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

“The Government of Malta condemns the attack in Salisbury in the strongest possible terms, and agrees with the United Kingdom government’s assessment it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible.

Government head of communications Kurt Farrugia had previously stated the Maltese government was not willing to risk terminating diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation.

While most other countries have expelled diplomats from their country, Malta, like Luxembourg has opted to recalling its ambassador.

Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Slovakia and Portugal are the only remaining EU member states that are yet to take some form of action in relation to the case.

