PD deputy leader calls on police to investigate ministry ‘favours’

The deputy leader of the Democratic Party Timothy Alden has called for a police investigation into alleged clientelism by the Home Affairs ministry.

In a letter to the Police Commissioner, Alden said he had received a phone call at his family home on Monday, during which he was asked whether his family needed any “special favours”.

Alden noted that he lives in Naxxar, the same district Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia was elected from.

“I need not tell you that this practice calls for a criminal investigation into corruption into the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security, as the mechanisms of the civil service and government seem to have been compromised by the corrupt practice of clientelism,” wrote Alden. “My household and registered address having experienced this firsthand, it is beyond doubt that voters are being bought.”

He said that aside from being a legal issue, the practice was also immoral, given that those on the receiving end of favours, obtain them at the expense of other citizens.

“Were I to ask for a job, or for medical treatment in a timely manner, or for a building permit, then it would come at the expense of those waiting in a queue, or at the expense of those more qualified, or to the detriment of my neighbours were I to ask for exceptions to be made to the planning process at the Planning Authority.”

The full letter is being reproduced below:

Dear Commissioner of Police Cutajar,

It is with a heavy heart that I must bring to your attention that my household received a phone call on the afternoon of Monday 25th in Naxxar from the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security, from an assistant to the Minister, asking if my household required any special favours to be provided by the Ministry. I need not tell you that this practice calls for a criminal investigation into corruption into the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security, as the mechanisms of the civil service and government seem to have been compromised by the corrupt practice of clientelism. My household and registered address having experienced this firsthand, it is beyond doubt that voters are being bought.

Furthermore, aside from being a legal issue, it is also a moral one, as those who receive favours do so at the expense of my fellow citizens. Were I to ask for a job, or for medical treatment in a timely manner, or for a building permit, then it would come at the expense of those waiting in a queue, or at the expense of those more qualified, or to the detriment of my neighbours were I to ask for exceptions to be made to the planning process at the Planning Authority.

That this sort of corruption is being practiced has essentially been admitted by the government, if one refers to the recent Wasteserv scandal. It seems that both major parties have practiced this across successive administrations and it seems that Members of Parliament and Ministers have "customer care departments" to see to this. Corruption is institutionalized.

Finally, I would also like to state that this practice against good governance also leads to a malformed democracy because citizens are going to be afraid to speak up. When there are professional and social consequences for having a political opinion - when those who do not vote for the government or accept favours - are left out in the cold, then we are not going to have a healthy democratic climate. People are going to be afraid because their business or fortunes may suffer.

As the Malta Police Force falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security, I am sure that the Police will be in a privileged position to investigate this case of corruption I am bringing to your attention.

Thanks and best regards,

Timothy Alden