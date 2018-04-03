menu

People at risk of poverty down 4% since 2013 - Eurostat

The survey also found that more people were working but that disposable income was becoming less sufficient

 

yannick_pace
3 April 2018, 3:53pm
by Yannick Pace
(File Photo)

The number of people living at risk of poverty and social exclusion has experienced a sharp decrease since 2013, according to Eurostat data published on Monday.

In 2010, the number 21.2% of the population was considered to be at risk, with the number increasing to 24% by 2013, before dropping to 20.1% in 2016. The European average for 2016 stood at 23.5% of the population.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister described the results as "prosperity with a purpose".

The survey also found that a sharp drop in the number of severely materially deprived people. The number of materially deprived people dropped to 4.4% of the population in 2016, having stood at 10.2% in 2014.

Similarly, the percentage of households where members of working age worked less than 20% of their total potential, fell by 15% between 2014 and 2016. 

In a statment, the ministry for social solidarity said Malta was doing a lot better than other European Union member states.

While the number of people living at risk of poverty saw a sharp decline, the survey also found an increase in the percentage of the population living at risk of income poverty.  In 2012 the number stood at 15.1% of the total population, rising to 16.5% in 2016.

People at risk of income poverty after social transfers are defined as those having a disposable income amounting to less than 60% of the national median income.

The ministry said the government was conscious of the fact that several challenges still remained, including the rental market.

"These results show the extent to which the government is addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in society," read the statement, adding that the government's policies were resulting in unprecedented economic growth.

 

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
