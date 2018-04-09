First reading of IVF bill to take place next Wednesday

Amendments to the Embryo Protection Act that are expected to complete the completely revamp the country’s In Vitro Fertilisation laws are to be put to parliament for their first reading on Wednesday 18 April.

The decision was taken during Monday’s meeting of the House Business Committee.

The current law allows doctors to fertilise only two eggs and in exceptional circumstances three, and all resultant embryos will have to be transferred to the woman.

Health Minister Chris Fearne and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat have both gone on record saying that embryo freezing should be allowed as part of the medical process. Last month, Muscat said the Labour parliamentary group had agreed with proposed amendments.