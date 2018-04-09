menu
First reading of IVF bill to take place next Wednesday

The decision was taken during Monday’s meeting of the House Business Committee

yannick_pace
9 April 2018, 6:34pm
by Yannick Pace
Amendments to the Embryo Protection Act will be put to parliament for a first reading next Wednesday
Amendments to the Embryo Protection Act that are expected to complete the completely revamp the country’s In Vitro Fertilisation laws are to be put to parliament for their first reading on Wednesday 18 April.

The current law allows doctors to fertilise only two eggs and in exceptional circumstances three, and all resultant embryos will have to be transferred to the woman.

Health Minister Chris Fearne and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat have both gone on record saying that embryo freezing should be allowed as part of the medical process. Last month, Muscat said the Labour parliamentary group had agreed with proposed amendments.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
