[WATCH] Pembroke residents to protest mega-development on ITS site

Pembroke residents will be organising a protest against the proposed development on the ITS site on Wednesday 16 May.

The protest is being organised by residents with the help of Moviment Graffitti, Kamp Emergenza Ambjent, Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar, Din l-Art Helwa, Nature Trust (Malta) and Friends of the Earth (Malta), with organisers emphasising that the initiative was a strictly non-partisan event.

The development, which is set over a footprint of 35,000-square metres, will include a hotel, shopping mall, residences, restaurants, night clubs as well as other facilities.

Residents have voiced serious concerns about the effect of the proposed development on Pembroke, ranging from the increased traffic flowing to and from the area, pollution generated during the course of the site’s construction, as well as the fact that the proposed 19-storey tower will effectively block sunlight from reaching the village for long stretches of the day during certain parts of the year.

“Pembroke, Swieqi and St. Julian’s are threatened by a proposed development on the ITS site that would effectively bury people alive under the long shadows cast by a gigantic 37-storey tower and a 19-storey resort hotel, unlimited commercialisation, endless traffic, and hazardous dust,” Moviment Graffitti said in a statement on Saturday.

People will gather at Pietru D’Armenia Street at 6:00pm and will walk together to the ITS site. All residents, and the public in general, have been encouraged to attend the protest.

Moviment Graffitti said it was also reminding the public that it has until Friday 25 May to formally object to the project with the Planning Authority. Over 2,000 objections have so far been received to the project.