[WATCH] Update 2 | Explosion in Għargħur: man injured

Explosion in Għargħur is believed to have been caused by a bomb

yannick_pace
23 May 2018, 3:26pm
by Yannick Pace
The scene in Għargħur where an explosion injured a man
The farmhouse door where the bomb is believed to have exploded
A powerful explosion just after 3pm rocked the village of Għargħur, injuring a man.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei hospital and initial reports suggest the explosion was caused by a bomb. The police are treating the area as  a crime scene.

Sources told MaltaToday that man was still conscious when they found him. A man, understood to be the victim's friend, is currently being spoken to by police on site.

The victim was identified as Kevin Ellul, 43, known as id-double zero.

The explosion happened in Triq l-Isqof Gargallo just as the man was entering his farmhouse. Apart from the victim, there were also some animals inside the building.

Ambulances were rushed on site
The farmhouse forms part of a large field and the man is not understood to live there. Sources said the man was often in his field in the evening.

Police, ambulances, the civil protection department and the army's bomb disposal unit are on site.

Duty Magistrate Audrey Demicoli (in white shoes) talking to police officers on the scene of the crime
Eye witnesses said they did not see any fire in the area but the windscreens of two cars were shattered.

Duty Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is on site.

