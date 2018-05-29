Prime Minister in Paris for Libya conference

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be participating at the inter-Libyan meeting hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in France today.

The high-level meeting will be attended by P5 members France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands as well as Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and regional institutions such as the European Union, the Arab League, the African Union and the United Nations.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela.

The conference will help to resolve a seven-year crisis in Libya, and lead to a United Nations-backed elections in the North African country.

"After seven years of conflict and tensions, this unprecedented conference ... aims to open a new period of stability and cooperation which is awaited by the Libyan people," a statement from the French presidency said on Sunday.

Libyan Prime Minster Fayez al-Sarraj, eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar, Aguila Saleh, president of the eastern House of Representatives and Khaled Al-Mishri, president of the High Council of State, have all been invited.

Libya descended into chaos following the uprising that toppled Moammar Qaddafi in 2011, with myriad armed groups and two administrations vying for power.

The meeting will encourage the parties to quickly adopt the necessary arrangements for the staging of elections this year.