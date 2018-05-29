menu

Prime Minister in Paris for Libya conference

The conference is set to help resolve a seven-year crisis in Libya following the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled Muammar Gaddafi

29 May 2018, 7:56am
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be participating at the inter-Libyan meeting hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in France today.

The high-level meeting will be attended by P5 members France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands as well as Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and regional institutions such as the European Union, the Arab League, the African Union and the United Nations.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela.

The conference will help to resolve a seven-year crisis in Libya, and lead to a United Nations-backed elections in the North African country.

 "After seven years of conflict and tensions, this unprecedented conference ... aims to open a new period of stability and cooperation which is awaited by the Libyan people," a statement from the French presidency said on Sunday.

Libyan Prime Minster Fayez al-Sarraj, eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar, Aguila Saleh, president of the eastern House of Representatives and Khaled Al-Mishri, president of the High Council of State, have all been invited.

Libya descended into chaos following the uprising that toppled Moammar Qaddafi in 2011, with myriad armed groups and two administrations vying for power.

The meeting will encourage the parties to quickly adopt the necessary arrangements for the staging of elections this year.

More in National
Casa spearheads EU proposal for 10 days paternity leave
National

Casa spearheads EU proposal for 10 days paternity leave
Maria Pace
Malta firms accused of ‘currency smuggling’ by Libyan Audit Bureau
National

Malta firms accused of ‘currency smuggling’ by Libyan Audit Bureau
Matthew Vella
Prime Minister in Paris for Libya conference
National

Prime Minister in Paris for Libya conference
Facebook warriors turn guns on wrong man
National

Facebook warriors turn guns on wrong man
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe