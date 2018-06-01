Prime Minister’s car involved in traffic accident

The Prime Minister’s car has been involved in a bumper-to-bumper accident in Marsa, MaltaToday has been told.

It appears as though a truck crashed into the Alfa Romeo car as it was waiting at the traffic lights at the Marsa junction.

The Prime Minister was not in the car when the accident happened, however it appears that his driver’s leg was slightly injured, and he was taken to the polyclinic for a check up.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed that the Prime Minister’s car had been involved in an accident.

“From first indications it appears that a van drove straight into the car from behind as it was waiting for pedestrians to cross at traffic lights,” read the statement.

“The Prime Minister was not in the car at the time of the incident. The police arrived on the scene a few moments later.”

Nobody else was injured in the incident, OPM said.