Health authorities warn against use of two products

The Environmental Health Directorate has advised the public not to use two products after receiving information on their safety through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

The first product is a 5-piece dish set made from bamboo fibre, which “may exceed the migration limit value of formaldehyde”.

The second product consisted of turmeric supplement capsules with the brand name “natures aid”. The health directorate said the capsules should not be consumed since it was found to contain levels of curcumin which exceeds the acceptable daily intake.

For further information, is public is being asked to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21 3337 333. Alternatively the public can also visit its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or send an email on [email protected].