menu

Health authorities warn against use of two products

The public has been advised to steer clear of a turmeric supplement and a set of children’s toy plates

9 June 2018, 9:57am
The bamboo dish set
The bamboo dish set

The Environmental Health Directorate has advised the public not to use two products after receiving information on their safety through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

The first product is a 5-piece dish set made from bamboo fibre, which “may exceed the migration limit value of formaldehyde”.

The Turmeric capsules
The Turmeric capsules

The second product consisted of turmeric supplement capsules with the brand name “natures aid”. The health directorate said the capsules should not be consumed since it was found to contain levels of curcumin which exceeds the acceptable daily intake.

For further information, is public is being asked to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21 3337 333. Alternatively the public can also visit its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or send an email on [email protected].

More in National
Health authorities warn against use of two products
National

Health authorities warn against use of two products
Updated | Trouble brewing as Italy warns Malta on migrant rescues
National

Updated | Trouble brewing as Italy warns Malta on migrant rescues
Kurt Sansone
European Banking Authority investigating FIAU handling of Pilatus Bank
National

European Banking Authority investigating FIAU handling of Pilatus Bank
Yannick Pace
[ANALYSIS] Joseph Muscat, Mk 3. Will he retain the Teflon touch?
National

[ANALYSIS] Joseph Muscat, Mk 3. Will he retain the Teflon touch?
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe