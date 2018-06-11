menu

From booze to shoes to be sold off at Customs auction

Fancy a Mercedes Benz or a bunch of booze? The Customs auction will be held this Friday and has everything from fancy cars to WCs

maria_pace
11 June 2018, 8:48am
by Maria Pace
The sale will be held by the Customs Department this week
The sale will be held by the Customs Department this week

A considerable amount of alcohol and shoes, two cars and even a sofa set and a coffee table will be among items to be auctioned off by the Customs department this week.

The items include 23,700 alcohol bottles, including wine, vodka and whisky, 11,000 pairs of shoes, 5,000 company disc covers, and 9,600 teacups.

A Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Corolla will also be auctioned off, as well as 130 WCs.

Viewing is open at Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa from Monday to Friday between 8 am and noon and 12.30pm and 3.30pm, and Friday between 8 am and noon.

The auction will be held on Friday 15 June at noon.

The items are:

  • 23,700 bottles of alcohol, including: 
    • 12,500 bottles of wine;
    • 7,500 vodka bottles;
    • 3,200 whisky bottlesand
    • 500 other alcohol bottles (liqueurs, gin, brandy, rum etc.)
  • 11,000 pairs of shoes;
  • 9,600 teacups;
  • 5,000 compact disc covers;
  • 96 pallet tiles;
  • A Mercedes Benz;
  • A Toyota Corolla;
  • torches;
  • 130 WCs; and
  • A sofa set, a sofa chair, and a coffee table.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in National
Aquarius standoff: PN MEP Roberta Metsola takes dig at Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat
National

Aquarius standoff: PN MEP Roberta Metsola takes dig at Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat
Kurt Sansone
Aquarius standoff: As Malta and Italy squabble, migrants pray on stranded ship
National

Aquarius standoff: As Malta and Italy squabble, migrants pray on stranded ship
Kurt Sansone
From booze to shoes to be sold off at Customs auction
National

From booze to shoes to be sold off at Customs auction
Maria Pace
Update 3 | Muscat tells Italian prime minister Malta will not take in Aquarius
National

Update 3 | Muscat tells Italian prime minister Malta will not take in Aquarius
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe