From booze to shoes to be sold off at Customs auction

A considerable amount of alcohol and shoes, two cars and even a sofa set and a coffee table will be among items to be auctioned off by the Customs department this week.

The items include 23,700 alcohol bottles, including wine, vodka and whisky, 11,000 pairs of shoes, 5,000 company disc covers, and 9,600 teacups.

A Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Corolla will also be auctioned off, as well as 130 WCs.

Viewing is open at Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa from Monday to Friday between 8 am and noon and 12.30pm and 3.30pm, and Friday between 8 am and noon.

The auction will be held on Friday 15 June at noon.

The items are: