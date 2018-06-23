menu

PD blames trapping ban on lack of good governance

23 June 2018, 11:51am
by Karl Azzopardi
The PD said that the lack of environmental enforcement and policies by recent administrations has forced the EU to clamp down on trapping in Malta

Partit Demokratiku (PD) have pinned the lack of good governance held by successive Labour and Nationalist administrations as the primary reason for the banning of trapping in Malta. 

PD claimed that the straw that broke the camel’s back was the extensive concreting and building allowed by the current Labour government. 

The previous Nationalist government is not blameless, according to the PD, as it had green lighted the building of an area six times the size of Siggiewi in 2006.

“Everybody is bearing the brunt of the action and inaction of consecutive power hungry PN and PL governments, whose interest has always been to snatch the people’s votes at all costs, including at the cost of shameful governance,” the statement read. 

