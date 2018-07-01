Nine migrants land in Marsaskala on Malta's south east coast

The police are investigating the landing in Malta of nine migrants, who disembarked from a small fibreglass boat close to the Marsaskala water polo pitch.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm when the nine people – seven men, a woman and a child – entered Marsaskala bay and disembarked on the quay, on the Żonqor side of the creek.

Initial information suggests the seven of the people are Syrian and two are Libyan. They are believed to be asylum seekers.

The police were alerted by surprised onlookers and immediately descended on the locality.

Investigations are underway to establish from where the boat departed. The migrants said they left from Libya.

It is understood the police may have also arrested the person responsible for what is believed to be a human smuggling racket.

In a statement the police said the people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.