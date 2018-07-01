menu

Nine migrants land in Marsaskala on Malta's south east coast

The police picked up nine migrants who made landfall in Marsaskala on Sunday evening after they disembarked from a small fibreglass boat with an outboard engine

kurt_sansone
1 July 2018, 9:54pm
by Kurt Sansone
Nine migrants landed on the Żonqor side of Marsaskala bay after disembarking from a fibreglass boat
Nine migrants landed on the Żonqor side of Marsaskala bay after disembarking from a fibreglass boat

The police are investigating the landing in Malta of nine migrants, who disembarked from a small fibreglass boat close to the Marsaskala water polo pitch.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm when the nine people – seven men, a woman and a child – entered Marsaskala bay and disembarked on the quay, on the Żonqor side of the creek.

Initial information suggests the seven of the people are Syrian and two are Libyan. They are believed to be asylum seekers.

The police were alerted by surprised onlookers and immediately descended on the locality.

Investigations are underway to establish from where the boat departed. The migrants said they left from Libya.

It is understood the police may have also arrested the person responsible for what is believed to be a human smuggling racket.

In a statement the police said the people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Nine migrants land in Marsaskala on Malta's south east coast
National

Nine migrants land in Marsaskala on Malta's south east coast
Kurt Sansone
Nurse shortage leading to 15 cancelled operations a week, MUMN says
National

Nurse shortage leading to 15 cancelled operations a week, MUMN says
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Delia accuses government of lacking a plan ‘in all sectors’
National

[WATCH] Delia accuses government of lacking a plan ‘in all sectors’
Karl Azzopardi
Microlight engine failure forces pilot to perform emergency landing
National

Microlight engine failure forces pilot to perform emergency landing
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe