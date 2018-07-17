menu

More than 7,000 Gozitans working in Malta

The Association of Gozitan Employees in Malta met with MEP Alfred Sant, asking him to voice their concerns at a European level

maria_pace
17 July 2018, 8:45am
by Maria Pace
the Association of Gozitan Employees in Malta met with MEP Alfred Sant.

More than 7,000 Gozitans work in Malta, representatives of the Association of Gozitan Employees in Malta told MEP Alfred Sant.

Out of the 7,000 employees, 3,000 work in the private sector and 4,000 in the public sector.

The representatives spoke to Sant about the social and economic realities which they encounter on a daily basis, asking him to talk about them on a European level.

Sean Zammit said Gozitans crossing daily between the islands lose around 48 days a year apart from the rising costs in transportation. He also referred to the high rise in rents in Malta.

The Maltese MEP invited the Association to launch a study on existing problems and transport expenses and propose their own solutions for the consideration of the competent authorities.

Sant said that together with other MEPs representing EU islands, he proposed proposed the implementation of projects for the consideration of the EC and that together with a Croatian MEP representing Croatian islands they convinced the Commission to finance a €12 million project for clean air in EU islands.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
