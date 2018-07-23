Updated | PN leader formally requests full copy of Egrant inquiry report from Attorney General

Updated at 2:30pm with Labour Party reaction

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has officially written to the Attorney General Peter Grech, requesting a full copy of the Egrant inquiry report.

In a statement, the PN said that that the request had been made because the current situation left the Opposition at a disadvantage.

“The Attorney General accepted a request by the Prime Minister for him to have a copy of the report as one of the subjects of the inquiry. This has brought about a situation where the Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party has a full copy of the inquiry.”

This, the party said, created a political imbalance that the government was taking advantage of and urged the Attorney General’s office not to be complicit “in this imbalance” by immediately forwarding a copy of the inquiry.

Labour Party reaction

In a reaction, the Labour Party said that the leader of the Opposition needs to understand that the allegations against the Prime Minister’s wife and the Prime Minister himself are not a question of political games.

It said that, if anything he must understand that the Prime Minister and his family, for the last year and a half, had suffered a blatant imbalance of their own, as a result of a lie and falsified documents.

“The Prime Minister has said that he wants the inquiry to be published in full because there is nothing that will change the magistrate’s clear and unequivocal conclusions.”

“In the meantime, the person behind this lie is still representing the Maltese and Gozitan people in parliament as part of the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group, because for him, the country and the courts’ verdict is not enough,” the PL said.