Miriam Dalli passes on Egrant inquiry conclusions to European Commission Vice-President

The Labour MEP asked the Commission to ensure impartiality in the face of pressure for it to take a stand against Malta

yannick_pace
27 July 2018, 1:33pm
by Yannick Pace
Labour MEP Miriam Dalli said she felt compelled to pass on a copy given the attacks and pressure placed on it to take a stand against Malta
Maltese MEP Miriam Dalli has passed on a copy of the conclusions of Magistrate Aaron Bugeja’s inquiry into the Egrant allegations to European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and European Commissioner Věra Jourová.

“I was present in meetings where Malta was attacked and MEPs tried to pressure Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Jourová to take a stand against Malta. On the basis of my experience in these meetings,” Dalli said. “I felt that I should communicate to the two the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry into the Egrant allegations and to insist on the need to remain impartial in any analysis of our country.”

Since the conclusions were published, the MEP has also written to Europea Parliament President Antonio Tajani, as well as MEPs who sit on the LIBE committee.

In her letter to the two European Commissioners, Dalli said Malta had been repeatedly attacked by politicians, who she said presented allegations as facts and who preferred to reach conclusions based on false statements.

“I made this request because the allegations against the Maltese Prime Minister were repeated several times in the European institutions, in particular in the European Parliament, with the aim of weakening my country, Malta,” she added.

Dalli described the allegations as a frame-up orchestrated against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his family, noting that inquiry’s conclusions showed that fake documents were presented as evidence to prove “fabricated allegations”.

She said that the inquiring magistrate had interviewed “almost 500 witnesses” and had roped in international experts, taking 15 months to conclude his “thorough investigation”.

Whilst insisting that it was a pity that there were Maltese politicians ready to put forward allegations based on lies for their personal gain, Dalli asked the Commissioners to ensure impartiality in any analysis of Malta.

