Msida mini-market caught selling hundreds of contraband alcohol bottles

Hundreds of contraband alcohol bottles were found in a mini-market in Msida as a result of the Customs Department work and surveillance.

A total of 268 bottles and 163 excise bands were found in the shop.

Customs said that surveillance efforts were recently stepped up and contraband cigarettes and alcohol were also found in Birkirkara, Żabbar, Naxxar and Valletta.

The department appealed to the public to report any suspected contraband by calling on 2568 5124 or 2568 5200.