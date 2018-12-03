menu

Tourists surpass 2.3 million mark in just 10 months

Tourists visiting Malta between January and October increased by 15%, National Statistics Office figures show

3 December 2018, 12:14pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Tourist arrivals surpassed the 2.3 million mark by October
The more than 2.3 million tourists who came to Malta in the first 10 months spent an estimated €1.9 billion, figures out today show.

The National Statistics Office said that the number of tourists between January and October increased by 15% when compared to the same period last year.

The expenditure was almost 9% higher that that recorded in 2017.

The NSO said that total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by almost 13%, reaching 16.6 million nights.

Almost two million tourists came from EU countries while 351,375 visited from outside the EU. First-time tourists accounted for 1.7 million arrivals.

Tourists in number Jan-Oct 2018 (NSO)

Total arrivals: 2,334,159

From EU countries: 1,950,885

Non-EU countries: 351,375

Package tours: 793,518

Non-package: 1,508,742

Purpose of visit

Holiday: 2,040,231

Business and professional: 149,689

Other, including educational, religious and health: 112,340

