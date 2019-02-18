menu

Roughly 20% of primary school students enrolled in Breakfast Club

There were some 2,000 more students enrolled in January 2019 when compared to the same month last year

yannick_pace
18 February 2019
by Yannick Pace
Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said there were 5,680 students enrolled in the Breakfast Club programme
Approximately 20% of primary school students are enrolled in the Education Ministry’s Breakfast Club scheme, statistics tabled in parliament show.

The free service was introduced in 2014 allows parents to take their children to school early in the morning before work. The children are guaranteed a healthy breakfast as well as supervised activities 

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo, said there were 5,680 students, spread over 69 schools, who were enrolled in the scheme as of January 2019.

Replying to a similar parliamentary question last year, Bartolo had said that 3,625 children were enrolled in the scheme.

