PN parliamentary group to meet on Monday

The Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group will be meeting on Monday, the party’s deputy leader for parliamentary affairs said.

Agius confirmed that the meeting would be held on Monday afternoon, but declined to comment about what would be on the agenda, insisting this was never divulged beforehand. The meeting was called by party leader Adrian Delia.

Asked about the fact that the group hadn’t met in a while, Agius insisted that it was up to leadership to decide when to schedule meetings.

He explained that since being elected to House he had served under various leaders, and pointed out that it was not necessarily the case that group needed to meet regularly.

Meetings, he said, could be held often when required, and less frequently during other periods, like summer. Ultimately, Agius insisted, what was important was that meetings took place and that they were scheduled for days when the largest number of MPs could attend.

READ MORE: I will take PN to next general election, Adrian Delia says ruling out confidence vote

The group has not met in over two months, raising questions as to when the next meeting would be convened. The party’s statute states that a meeting of the parliamentary group must be held once a month, or whenever it is called by the party leader.

The meeting comes at a time of uncertainty as many within the party are calling for Delia, as well as the rest of the party leadership to resign, in light of the PN’s dismal showing at the polls in last month’s elections.

Sister paper Illum yesterday reported that Delia was meeting MPs individually in order to appeal to them to work for the same cause, however the sources who spoke to the newspaper said the meetings had not been constructive.

READ MORE: PN executive president Mark Anthony Sammut resigns: ‘Result is disastrous and others should do the same’