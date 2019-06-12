Birżebbuġa beach replenishment nearing completion

Replenishment work on St George’s Bay in Birzebbuga is nearing completion, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month Mizzi announced the replenishment of St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa, Għar Aħmar in Marsaxlokk and Balluta Bay in St Julians, with the aim of creating more sandy beaches for summer.

The sand used will be dredged from the sea, ensuring the least possible environmental damage, Mizzi had said.

In a Facebook uploaded today, Mizi said that once work on the beach was in its final stages, with breach furniture to be used by the public being installed.

Mizzi also said that there would be no beach concessions or permits granted to operators wishing to rent out deck chairs and umbrellas.