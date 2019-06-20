menu

Malta Air's fleet grows to six aircraft

The Ryanair subsidiary’s fleet has grown from one plane to six in just over a week

yannick_pace
20 June 2019, 5:24pm
by Yannick Pace
Malta Air has registered its sixth aircraft
Ryanair’s local subsidiary, Malta Air, has registered its sixth aircraft in the Maltese registry, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Thursday.

The local airline was purchased by Ryanair last week, with the Irish airline announcing that it would be transferring a total of 61 aircraft onto the Maltese Air Operators Certificate (AOC).

“Informed that Malta Air has just registered its sixth aircraft under the Maltese registry. I thank all Civil Aviation Directorate employees with Transport Malta for their hard work to strengthen the aviation industry,” Borg tweeted.

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said last week that the airline would be transferring aircraft based in France, Germany and Italy, and which are currently registered under Ryanair’s Irish AOC, to Malta Air.

So far, six aircraft, all based outside of Malta, have been transferred to the Maltese register, the latest being given the registration number 9H-QAF.

READ MORE: Ryanair setting up fully-fledged Malta subsidiary

The latest additions mean that Malta Air’s fleet is now four planes away from matching the size of Air Malta’s fleet.

Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, who is politically responsible for Air Malta, said that the new airline would not be a threat to the national airline, but would compliment it.

“The relationship between Ryanair and Malta has evolved into a successful collaboration. We welcome Ryanair’s commitment to operate and grow a fully fledged Malta-based airline which will contribute in a large way to the country’s development,” he said.

Malta Air will eventually have a fleet of 61 aircraft, with the locally based fleet increasing from six to 10.

READ MORE: Ryanair had warned Ireland it would leave if tax laws weren’t amended

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
