Michelle Muscat completes longest charity swim yet

The Prime Minister’s wife rounded off Malta’s ‘tail’ in a 14km charity swim in aid of the Marigold Foundation

kurt_sansone
14 July 2019, 1:00am
by Kurt Sansone
Michelle Muscat greeted by a kiss from her husband, the Prime Minister, after completing a 14km swimming challenge
Force 5 winds and strong currents did not deter Michelle Muscat, who completed a 14km swim around Malta’s ‘tail’ on Saturday, in aid of the Marigold Foundation.

This was the fifth swimming challenge for the Prime Minister’s wife and the longest distance so far. She completed it in less than five hours.

Her husband, Joseph Muscat, who admitted in a Xarabank interview of being apprehensive about such challenges, was among several who expressed support. He greeted her with a kiss upon arrival in Mellieha.

This was the fifth swimming challenge for Michelle Muscat
The funds collected from the swim will go to the Marigold Foundation, which acts as a catalyst for other causes.

"Through her four swimming challenges we have managed to collect enough funds to continue supporting the many NGOs and organisations who do sterling work in our society,” the foundation said on Facebook.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
