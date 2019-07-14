Michelle Muscat completes longest charity swim yet

Force 5 winds and strong currents did not deter Michelle Muscat, who completed a 14km swim around Malta’s ‘tail’ on Saturday, in aid of the Marigold Foundation.

This was the fifth swimming challenge for the Prime Minister’s wife and the longest distance so far. She completed it in less than five hours.

Her husband, Joseph Muscat, who admitted in a Xarabank interview of being apprehensive about such challenges, was among several who expressed support. He greeted her with a kiss upon arrival in Mellieha.

The funds collected from the swim will go to the Marigold Foundation, which acts as a catalyst for other causes.

"Through her four swimming challenges we have managed to collect enough funds to continue supporting the many NGOs and organisations who do sterling work in our society,” the foundation said on Facebook.