Updated | Attard farmers are victims of arrogant government – PN

Farmers who stand to lose their fields to the Central Link project in Attard will find a listening ear in the Nationalist Party, Edwin Vassallo said.

The PN spokesperson said farmers in Attard were left in the dark as to what will happen to their fields, green houses, reservoirs and work.

The Central Link project was approved by the Planning Authority last week and will see a new carriageway being built over fields in the outskirts of Attard.

Vassallo said the farmers were the victims of an arrogant government that “does not speak to those who suffer as a result of its decisions”.

“The PN is following developments and will not let these farmers stand alone and before every project the part will consult with all stakeholders,” Vassallo said, adding the party opposed the government’s attitude of steamrolling over people.

Vassallo accused the PL of losing its social conscience.

PL reaction

The Labour Party rebutted that the approved plans for the Central Link project meant that 57% less agricultural land would be lost than what had been prospected under previous PN administrations.

In a pointed reaction, the PL said Vassallo had formed part of the PN governments that laid down the initial plans for the road project in 2006. The PL accused the PN of turning against the project out of sheer opportunism.

"This project is being done because the country needs infrastructure that can handle the traffic needs of today and tomorrow along a route that everybody agrees requires addressing," the PL said.